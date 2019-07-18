SEC Told To Emphasize That Earnings Guidance Not Required

Law360 (July 18, 2019, 8:55 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission should make it more clear that companies are not required to give quarterly earnings guidance, certain members of a panel told agency officials on Thursday, worried that fixation on short-term results is unhealthy for America’s public markets. Panelists raised the issue during two roundtables hosted by the SEC, which is studying if an excessive focus on the short-term performance of companies is detrimental to the interests of long-term investors and whether regulators should do something about it. The SEC published a request for comment last December inviting public input on this and related topics, including...

