Vodafone Wins EU Approval For Liberty Global Deal

Law360 (July 18, 2019, 4:12 PM EDT) -- The European Union on Thursday approved Vodafone’s $22 billion purchase of Liberty Global’s cable networks in Germany and central Europe after the company offered concessions to ease competition concerns in May. After the investigation into the merger, the EU found no evidence that with the remedies the merger would affect cable prices in Germany, Hungary, the Czech Republic or Romania and said that the deal would not result in other telecommunications companies being shut out of the market. “In our modern society access to affordable and good quality broadband and TV services is almost as asked for as running water,” Competition...

