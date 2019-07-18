CVC Snags €4.6B For Latest Longer-Term Investment Fund

Law360 (July 18, 2019, 2:21 PM EDT) -- CVC Capital Partners on Thursday said a new fund brought in €4.6 billion ($5.1 billion), setting its sights on another platform for long-term investments amid a growing interest in these so-called strategic opportunity vehicles. The investment firm said CVC Strategic Opportunities II easily surpassed its €4 billion funding target, taking in commitments from investors around the globe, including sovereign wealth funds, public and private pension funds, financial institutions, foundations and family offices. According to CVC, SO II will target businesses in Western Europe and North America and focus exclusively on opportunities that require a longer investment period to achieve sufficient returns...

