BLM Urges End To Suit Over Alaska Oil, Gas Exploration

Law360 (July 18, 2019, 5:21 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Bureau of Land Management has asked an Alaska federal court to toss a suit by a tribe and environmental groups over an oil and gas exploration plan in the National Petroleum Reserve-Alaska, saying the agency's environmental analysis complied with federal law and the suit is moot since the exploration ended in May. The Native Village of Nuiqsut, the Natural Resources Defense Council and others had asked the court to grant them summary judgment on claims that the BLM ignored threats to caribou and the impact on Native populations from the oil and gas exploratory drilling program, arguing that the government's environmental...

