Law360 (July 18, 2019, 5:15 PM EDT) -- A Virginia politician who lost a final appeal to keep his law license and an Ohio attorney who tried to blackmail a client lead Law360's The Week In Discipline, which compiles sanctions and conduct charges that may have flown under the radar. Virginia The Virginia Supreme Court turned back Richmond attorney-politician Joseph Dee Morrissey's appeal and affirmed the license revocation of the controversial lawyer. Morrissey, who recently won the Democratic primary for a state Senate seat, had gone to the high court to challenge a three-judge panel’s decision last year that he should no longer be allowed to practice. That decision focused...

