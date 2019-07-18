Pensions Regulator's Fines Soar To 49K In Past Year

Law360, London (July 18, 2019, 7:14 PM BST) -- The number of companies fined for violating pensions laws have grown significantly over the last 12 months, the Pensions Regulator reported Thursday, amid growing scrutiny over how employees' retirement packages are managed. New figures published by the pensions watchdog showed that the number of fines handed out to firms and individuals for breaching auto enrollment rules have gone up by more than a third to 40,032 for the year that ended April 2019, up from 35,873 a year earlier. Auto-enrollment rules, set out in the Pensions Act 2008, state that workers earning more than £10,000 ($12,400) a year and aged between...

