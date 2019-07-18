Law360's Weekly Verdict: Legal Lions & Lambs

Law360 (July 18, 2019, 5:26 PM EDT) -- Two California litigation boutiques snagged this week’s top legal lions spot with a nearly $50 million intellectual property verdict for global communications company Viasat, while Arnold & Porter ended up on the legal lambs list after client Oracle’s protest over a $10 billion government contract it missed out on was rejected. Legal Lions In a win for attorneys at Fitzgerald Knaier LLP and Warren Lex LLP, a San Diego jury awarded global communications company Viasat Inc. $49.3 million on Wednesday. The jury found that Acacia Communications willfully and maliciously misappropriated Viasat's trade secrets and breached its contract, after Viasat pointed to Acacia's...

