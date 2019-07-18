Propane Industry Gets 2nd Shot At Fighting Houston Regs

Law360 (July 18, 2019, 5:21 PM EDT) -- The Texas Propane Gas Association doesn’t have standing to challenge Houston city ordinances regulating the storage and use of propane, but will get a second chance to argue the city rules are preempted by state regulations, a Texas appellate court ruled Thursday. Overturning a trial court, a 2-1 panel of the Third Court of Appeals agreed with the city of Houston that the association didn't do enough to show it can bring the lawsuit on behalf of its members and customers. The propane industry trade group’s suggestion that its members would suffer an indirect economic impact because of the city’s regulations...

