EQT Trade Secrets Suit Paused Amid CEO, Board Change

Law360 (July 18, 2019, 5:45 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal lawsuit accusing an ex-EQT Corp. employee of stealing company data the night before his firing was put on hold Thursday after a secondary target in the case took over the company in a proxy battle. U.S. District Court Judge Cathy Bissoon granted EQT's request to postpone the case against Jeffrey Lo, a decision that came eight days after a group of investors led by Toby Rice succeeded in its bid to take over a majority of EQT's board of directors and appoint Rice as the natural gas production company's new CEO. The trade secrets case against Lo had turned...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS