Citgo Board Fight Should Be 'Crystal Clear,' Chancery Told

Law360, Wilmington (July 18, 2019, 10:20 PM EDT) -- It is "crystal clear" that opposition leader Juan Guaidó is the U.S.-recognized interim president of Venezuela, and thus, has authority to select those who control the state-owned entity that determines who sits on Citgo's board, counsel for Guaidó-backed members told a Delaware vice chancellor Thursday. At a hearing in Wilmington, Vice Chancellor Kathaleen S. McCormick heard arguments over whether Guaidó or his rival Nicolás Maduro has the rightful authority to select board members for the state-owned Petróleos de Venezuela SA, which controls Citgo's holding company and determines who sits on subsidiary boards. "They rather deliberately miss the forest through the trees," said...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS