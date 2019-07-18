DOJ Indicts Opioid Distributor, Execs Over Painkiller Sales

Law360 (July 18, 2019, 2:31 PM EDT) -- Drug distributor Miami-Luken Inc. flooded rural towns with painkillers to profit off an epidemic of opioid addiction, the U.S. Department of Justice said in an indictment unsealed Thursday that targets the company and two of its executives. The indictment, which a federal grand jury returned Wednesday, accused Ohio-based Miami-Luken, former President Anthony Rattini and former compliance officer James Barclay of conspiring to distribute controlled substances without a legitimate medical purpose. If convicted, the men face 20 years in prison. “Rattini, Barclay and Miami-Luken sought to enrich themselves by distributing millions of painkillers to doctors and pharmacies in rural Appalachia, where the...

