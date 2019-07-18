Linklaters Hires Blockchain Wonk As 1st US Fintech Leader

Law360 (July 18, 2019, 8:57 PM EDT) -- London-based legal mammoth Linklaters LLP has hired a noted blockchain lawyer to lead its financial technology work in the United States, the firm announced Thursday on the heels of heated U.S. congressional hearings on Facebook Inc.'s potential foray into cryptocurrency. Linklaters is bringing on Joshua Ashley Klayman in a senior counsel role and absorbing the blockchain practice she established last year, Klayman LLC. She becomes Linklaters' U.S. head of fintech as well as its first head of the blockchain and digital assets practice. "Linklaters is one of the world's premier law firms and has a truly global reach and perspective," Klayman...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS