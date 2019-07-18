DOJ Clears Fiserv's $22B Acquisition Of First Data

Law360 (July 18, 2019, 6:02 PM EDT) -- After seeking additional information last April, the U.S. Department of Justice has cleared financial services companies Fiserv Inc. and First Data Inc. to push on with their proposed $22 billion tie-up. The DOJ's second request for information about the deal was filed under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976, which bars companies from completing acquisitions until federal regulators have determined they comply with antitrust laws. Both companies said in separate filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday that the proposed deal "was cleared with no conditions" under the HSR Act. "The transaction remains subject to the receipt...

