DOJ Probing Waste Management’s $4.9B Disposal Biz Buy

Law360 (July 18, 2019, 3:19 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice is scrutinizing Waste Management's planned $4.9 billion enterprise value purchase of solid waste collection and disposal company Advanced Disposal Services, the companies disclosed Thursday. In filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the companies said they received the DOJ's so-called second request for additional information beyond their upfront merger disclosures on July 12. They noted that second requests automatically pause the antitrust merger review clock until the parties are deemed in "substantial compliance" with the probe, after which the government has 30 days to take action before a tie-up is allowed to go through....

