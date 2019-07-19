Fed. Circ. Won’t Weigh If Inventorship Is Tied To Validity

Law360 (July 19, 2019, 7:42 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Thursday said it would not consider an appeal in a battle between paper manufacturers concerning who invented a patent covering a process for using ultrasound to dry paper during manufacturing. In a nonprecedential opinion, a three-judge panel said it wouldn’t weigh in on whether a Georgia federal judge properly denied Papierfabrik August Koehler SE’s motion to dismiss a suit from Heat Technologies Inc., which seeks to have its president, Gene Plavnik, added as an inventor to Koehler’s patent. A section of the U.S. code allows the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office to issue a certificate of correction...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS