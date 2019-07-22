Pryor Cashman Nabs Benefits Atty From Hughes Hubbard

Law360 (July 22, 2019, 9:55 PM EDT) -- Pryor Cashman LLP has brought on a partner from Hughes Hubbard & Reed LLP to co-lead its executive compensation and employee benefits group — the seventh lateral partner hire in just six months, according to the firm. Shane Stroud started at Pryor Cashman on July 15 as a partner in the firm’s New York office after nearly three years at Hughes Hubbard, the firm said. At Pryor Cashman, Stroud will co-lead the executive compensation, Employee Retirement Income Security Act and employee benefits group along with partner Edward J. Rayner. “I was very impressed by Pryor Cashman’s culture and entrepreneurial spirit and...

