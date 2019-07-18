Akin Gump Brings Debt Finance Partner To NY Office

Law360 (July 18, 2019, 5:18 PM EDT) -- Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP announced Thursday that it’s bolstering its corporate practice by bringing a debt finance attorney from Stroock & Stroock & Lavan LLP as a partner into its New York office . Lucas Charleston, who was a partner at Stroock's corporate and restructuring practices, started work at Akin Gump on Wednesday, he told Law360, adding that he saw a rare opportunity to join a firm with market-leading practices in both restructuring and corporate spaces. A sub-group within the firm that focuses on special situations transactions, such as providing capital to businesses that may be distressed or...

