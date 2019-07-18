EU, Canada Set Sights On Interim WTO Appeals System

Law360 (July 18, 2019, 6:50 PM EDT) -- Canada and the European Union confirmed Thursday that they are finalizing an interim arrangement to resolve international trade disputes in the event that the World Trade Organization's Appellate Body is shuttered by the end of this year. The two trading partners issued a joint declaration following a summit in Montreal that while their priority remains restoring a fully operational WTO Appellate Body, they would work together on an interim appeal arbitration arrangement based on existing WTO rules. "Such an interim arrangement reflects our commitment to the rules-based trading system and will preserve the essential features of the WTO dispute settlement mechanism,"...

