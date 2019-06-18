Stryker Slams Zimmer's High Court Bid Following $254M Loss

Law360 (July 18, 2019, 10:43 PM EDT) -- Zimmer Inc.’s quest to see its $254 million surgical tool patent infringement loss reviewed by the U.S. Supreme Court is “predicated on a strawman argument” and “completely misses the point” of the high court’s 2016 ruling relaxing the standard for enhanced patent damages, Stryker Corp. told the Supreme Court on Thursday. Stryker, a medical device maker, tore into rival Zimmer's petition for a writ of certiorari, arguing in a strongly worded 48-page brief that another trip to the Supreme Court in the pair's nine-year-long patent battle isn't necessary. In last month's petition, Zimmer said the Federal Circuit had “profoundly misinterpreted” and...

