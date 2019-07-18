NJ AG Says Online Rental Co., CEO Sold Unregistered Tokens

Law360 (July 18, 2019, 6:32 PM EDT) -- New Jersey's attorney general slapped an online rental marketplace and its president with a state court suit Wednesday accusing them of selling more than $400,000 worth of unregistered securities to more than 200 investors in a so-called initial token offering. Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal said in a statement Thursday that the Princeton-based, blockchain-driven marketplace, Pocketinns Inc., and its president, Sarvajnya G. Mada, violated New Jersey's Uniform Securities Law when they offered and sold roughly $410,000 worth of an unregistered cryptocurrency known as "PINNS Tokens" in the ITO in exchange for another cryptocurrency, Ethereum, between Jan. 15, 2018, and Jan. 31,...

