Judge Lambastes Both Sides In JetBlue Discrimination Case

Law360 (July 18, 2019, 9:03 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge denied a former JetBlue worker's request to pry additional information from the airline for her discrimination suit Thursday, but had harsh words for both sides, questioning the employee's diligence and the airline's sincerity in its objections. In his order, U.S. Magistrate Judge Thomas B. Smith repeatedly blasted JetBlue Airways Corp.'s objections to discovery requests from plaintiff Lynne M. Gibson, who claimed in her October 2018 complaint that the airline fired her from a senior analyst position at its training center in Orlando, Florida, on account of her age and race. The judge overruled several of JetBlue's objections...

