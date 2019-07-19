7th Circ. Affirms 5-Year Sentence For Chiropractor's Fraud

Law360 (July 19, 2019, 4:08 PM EDT) -- The Seventh Circuit on Thursday upheld a five-year sentence for an Illinois chiropractor found guilty of health care fraud, saying he failed to show evidence of an error that could have gotten him a lighter sentencing recommendation. Henry Posada, a chiropractor serving five years in prison for filing $10 million in false bills to Medicare and insurance companies, argued on appeal the court erred in how it calculated what his wrongdoing cost the government. He contended the government relied on flawed assumptions to determine the number of patients he treated each day, leading to a loss calculation of more than $4...

