3rd Circ. Exceeded Authority In Liability Ruling, Amazon Says

Law360 (July 18, 2019, 8:15 PM EDT) -- Amazon.com Inc. accused a Third Circuit panel on Wednesday of legislating from the bench when it handed down a precedent-setting decision this month finding that the online retailer could be held liable for defective products manufactured by third parties, asking for the entire court to hear the case. Citing a lack of clear precedent from Pennsylvania courts on the issue, Amazon urged the court for en banc rehearing following a 2-1 decision handed down at the beginning of the month tagging the company as a “seller” able to be held liable for defective products under state tort law. “The majority effected...

