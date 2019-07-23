4 Tips To Help Employers Head Off Retaliation Claims

Law360 (July 23, 2019, 3:59 PM EDT) -- The last thing an employer wants when it's accused of discrimination is to make a bad situation worse, yet the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission continues to field more complaints about retaliation than any other form of workplace mistreatment. Here, Law360 looks at four steps employers can take to avoid becoming a statistic themselves. Lay the Groundwork Title VII of the Civil Rights Act defines illegal retaliation as an employer taking a material action against workers — anything from as small as denying them mentorship to a step as big as firing — because they complained about real or perceived discrimination or took part in a workplace investigation. But while illegal retaliation cannot occur until...

