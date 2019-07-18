SEC Slaps Former OSI Systems Exec With Insider Trading Suit

Law360 (July 18, 2019, 7:25 PM EDT) -- A former executive of X-ray technology developer OSI Systems Inc. fraudulently used insider information to make more than $400,000, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said in a suit filed in California federal court Thursday. Mark Loman used his former position as controller and vice president of finance for the California-based OSI, which makes airport detection equipment for the U.S. Transportation Security Administration, among other products, to make illegal trades, the SEC says. He traded a series of options in December 2015 that bet that OSI's share price would drop. When OSI announced disappointing quarterly results one month later, the stock...

