Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

SEC Slaps Former OSI Systems Exec With Insider Trading Suit

Law360 (July 18, 2019, 7:25 PM EDT) -- A former executive of X-ray technology developer OSI Systems Inc. fraudulently used insider information to make more than $400,000, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said in a suit filed in California federal court Thursday.

Mark Loman used his former position as controller and vice president of finance for the California-based OSI, which makes airport detection equipment for the U.S. Transportation Security Administration, among other products, to make illegal trades, the SEC says.

He traded a series of options in December 2015 that bet that OSI's share price would drop. When OSI announced disappointing quarterly results one month later, the stock...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related

Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

California Central

Nature of Suit

850(Securities/Commodities)

Date Filed

July 18, 2019

Companies

Government Agencies