The Firms Filing the Most Patent Suits

Law360 (July 18, 2019, 4:51 PM EDT) -- Devlin Law Firm dominated the ranks of the top 10 law firms filing the most patent suits for the second quarter of 2019, maintaining its top ranking from last quarter, by filing suits against Apple, Google and other major technology companies. The Wilmington, Delaware-based firm filed 101 cases between April 1 and June 30, compared to 118 cases in the first quarter, according to data compiled by Lex Machina. Click to view interactive version var divElement = document.getElementById('viz1563482556851'); var vizElement = divElement.getElementsByTagName('object')[0]; vizElement.style.width='300px';vizElement.style.height='730px'; var scriptElement = document.createElement('script'); scriptElement.src = 'https://public.tableau.com/javascripts/api/viz_v1.js'; vizElement.parentNode.insertBefore(scriptElement, vizElement); Devlin Law Firm represented a client suing Alphabet Inc.,...

