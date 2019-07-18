Clark Hill Client Says Firm Pushed $1M Deal For His $63M Suit

Law360 (July 18, 2019, 9:06 PM EDT) -- A Philadelphia-area mergers and acquisitions adviser said Clark Hill PLC attorneys pressured him into accepting a settlement worth less than $1 million for a $63.5 million lawsuit, according to a professional malpractice claim filed Wednesday in a Pennsylvania state court. Bruce G. O'Brien, the founder and managing partner of a firm that advises biotech companies on potential acquisitions, said in a complaint filed with the Philadelphia County Court of Common Pleas that his childhood friend and another Clark Hill attorney used his ill health and threats of withdrawing from the case to pressure him into settling a $63.5 million breach-of-contract claim...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS