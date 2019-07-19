Key Reforms In UK Anti-Money Laundering Proposal

Law360 (July 19, 2019, 2:05 PM EDT) -- Over the last several years, the media, the U.K. government and law enforcement have increasingly focused on money laundering. The U.K. is an important jurisdiction in relation to anti-money laundering, as the U.K. and the U.S. are the top two enforcers in the world, based on the level of fines levied for money laundering related matters. The Size of the Money Laundering Problem How big the issue of money laundering actually is, is extremely difficult to assess. The United Nations have estimated it amounts to 2-5% of global GDP or $800 billion to $200 trillion.[1] The U.K.’s National Crime Agency, sometimes...

