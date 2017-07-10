Shaw's Not Liable For Patron's Murder, Maine Judge Finds

Law360 (July 19, 2019, 5:04 PM EDT) -- A Shaw's grocery store could not have foreseen that a customer with a shaved head and Nazi tattoos would opt to randomly kill another customer in the ice cream aisle one summer afternoon, a Maine federal judge has determined as he tossed the negligence case. The widower of Wendy Boudreau failed to submit sufficient evidence to establish that Shaw’s Supermarkets Inc. — a division of Albertsons — had enough information on hand to have taken preventative action that may have barred Connor MacCalister from slitting Boudreau’s throat with a knife in August 2015, according to Thursday’s decision granting summary judgment to...

