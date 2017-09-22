Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Whataburger Urges Fla. Court To Drop EEOC Bias Suit

Law360 (July 19, 2019, 5:24 PM EDT) -- Whataburger has asked a Florida federal district court to toss a U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission suit accusing the fast food chain of forcing an employee to quit after she refused to comply with a racially discriminatory directive to hire white job applicants.

Manager Vanessa Burrous can’t claim that her supervisor retaliated against her, because she wasn’t subject to any adverse actions after she opposed her boss’ alleged instructions to hire whites only, according to Whataburger Restaurants LLC’s Thursday motion for summary judgment.

“She was not terminated, suspended, demoted, disciplined, written up, or even given a negative performance evaluation,” Whataburger said....

Florida Northern

Civil Rights: Jobs

September 22, 2017

