Whataburger Urges Fla. Court To Drop EEOC Bias Suit

Law360 (July 19, 2019, 5:24 PM EDT) -- Whataburger has asked a Florida federal district court to toss a U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission suit accusing the fast food chain of forcing an employee to quit after she refused to comply with a racially discriminatory directive to hire white job applicants. Manager Vanessa Burrous can’t claim that her supervisor retaliated against her, because she wasn’t subject to any adverse actions after she opposed her boss’ alleged instructions to hire whites only, according to Whataburger Restaurants LLC’s Thursday motion for summary judgment. “She was not terminated, suspended, demoted, disciplined, written up, or even given a negative performance evaluation,” Whataburger said....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS