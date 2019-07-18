Workplace Safety Commission Member Elevated To Chair

Law360 (July 18, 2019, 7:47 PM EDT) -- President Donald Trump on Thursday tapped Occupational Safety and Health Review Commission commissioner and former Cozen O'Connor attorney James Sullivan Jr. to chair the agency, which resolves workplace safety disputes between employers and the U.S. Department of Labor. Sullivan, whose practice at Cozen O’Connor focused on employment law and workplace safety and health, has been an OSHRC commissioner since August 2017, and the typically three-member commission’s sole member since Chairwoman Heather MacDougall stepped down in late March. The appointment is effective immediately. “I’m very honored by the president’s confidence in me, and I appreciate the appointment very much,” Sullivan told Law360...

