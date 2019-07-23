A Plan To Meet New York's Expanded Energy Storage Goals

Law360 (July 23, 2019, 2:44 PM EDT) -- The state of New York is accelerating its efforts to curb greenhouse gas emissions and promote increased reliance on renewable energy resources for electric generation. Energy storage is an essential piece of the power puzzle, as the Empire State aims to drastically increase renewable electric generation and have a zero-carbon emission electrical system by 2040. Deployment of more energy storage has the potential to lower electricity prices at peak demand times, reduce the need for traditional electric generation and reduce greenhouse gas emissions from the electricity sector, by storing energy produced by intermittent renewable energy resources such that it can be...

