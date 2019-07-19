Q&A With Skadden Mass Torts Leader John Beisner

Law360 (July 19, 2019, 2:50 PM EDT) -- Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom LLP's John Beisner — recently tapped by Bayer AG to advise the company on the ongoing litigation over its weedkiller Roundup — talked with Law360 about what changes he's seen in mass tort proceedings, his most challenging cases and his reflections on the passing of the late Justice John Paul Stevens. Beisner is based in Washington, D.C., and is the leader of the firm’s mass torts and insurance litigation group. He joined the firm in 2009 after some 30 years at O’Melveny & Myers LLP. In 2011, Beisner was named a Law360 MVP, due to his success...

