Credit Suisse Loses £239M Banker Bonus Tax Row

Law360, London (July 19, 2019, 10:12 AM BST) -- Credit Suisse AG lost its attempt on Friday to claw back £239 million ($300 million) it paid on bankers' bonuses in the wake of the financial crisis after a London court ruled that Britain levied the tax fairly. Credit Suisse had argued that the tax violated European state-aid rules because not all banks paid bonuses in the turbulent months between December 2009 and April 2010. (AP) High Court Judge Sarah Falk found that HM Revenue and Customs did not grant some banks an unfair advantage over others when it imposed a one-time tax on bankers' compensation. The levy meant that half...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS