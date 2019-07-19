Top Aston Martin Shareholder Lobs £68M Bid For More Shares

Law360 (July 19, 2019, 2:31 PM EDT) -- An indirect subsidiary of Aston Martin’s largest shareholder on Friday said it has offered to snap up an additional 3% stake in the luxury car maker for roughly £68.4 million ($85.5 million). Strategic European Investment Group said in a regulatory filing that it is offering to buy 6.84 million Aston Martin shares for £10 in cash apiece. The statement details that SEIG is an indirect investment subsidiary of Investindustrial VI LP, which is a fund managed by private equity firm Investindustrial Advisors Ltd. The filing states that Investindustrial, through a pair of subsidiaries, already boasts a roughly 31% combined stake in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS