Law Firms Are Getting Less Of The Corporate Legal Pie

Law360 (July 19, 2019, 3:13 PM EDT) -- Corporations are moving more work in-house and have increased their reliance on alternative legal service providers, and that trend is expected to continue, according to the results of a survey released Thursday. Forty-six cents of every dollar corporations spent on legal costs went to external legal costs, according to the results of a recent survey by the Corporate Legal Operations Consortium. That’s down from 62 cents of each dollar spent externally in 2017. CLOC surveyed 213 companies of various sizes in 32 industries for the report published Thursday, following up on a similar survey it performed in 2017. The results illustrate...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS