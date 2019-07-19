Goodwin Guides Radiology Biz To $4B Valuation

Law360 (July 19, 2019, 6:45 PM EDT) -- Venture capital-backed Radiology Partners, guided by Goodwin, said Friday it reached a $4 billion valuation following an investment from Starr Investment Holdings. The $700 million in long-term capital will help fund Radiology Partners’ ongoing growth and investments in technology, the announcement said. RP is the largest physician-led and physician-owned radiology practice in the U.S. and has expanded into four major cities so far this year, according to its website. “This new investment will support our programs to develop great physician leaders and drive innovation to enhance the clinical value our practice delivers,” RP Director Dr. Rod Owen said in a statement....

