China Cries Foul Over Trump's Nuclear Sanctions Dragnet

Law360 (July 19, 2019, 11:32 AM EDT) -- The Chinese government on Friday called on the Trump administration to "correct" its latest sanctions enforcement effort, which ensnared a number of Chinese and Belgian companies alleged to have aided in Iran in procuring materials for its nuclear program. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang blasted the U.S. for roping China into its crackdown on Iran, a day after Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Thursday announced the sanctioning of a group of Chinese and Belgian firms that the administration claims were acting as a network to help stock Iran's nuclear program. It is the first enforcement action taken by the U.S....

