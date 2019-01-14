Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

CFTC Gets $2.9M Win Against No-Show Alleged Fraudster

Law360 (July 19, 2019, 7:51 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal judge granted the Commodity Futures Trading Commission a $2.9 million final judgment on Friday against an alleged fraudster who never appeared in the case or responded to the agency’s complaint.

U.S. District Judge Keith P. Ellison ordered Kelvin Ramirez of Houston to pay more than $735,000 in restitution to victims of a scheme in which he allegedly used social media to solicit investors for commodity pools supposedly engaged in forex trading.

The judge also ordered Ramirez to pay a $2.2 million civil monetary penalty as part of the final judgment entered against him in the enforcement action, filed earlier...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related

Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Texas Southern

Nature of Suit

850(Securities/Commodities)

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

January 14, 2019

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®