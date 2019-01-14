CFTC Gets $2.9M Win Against No-Show Alleged Fraudster

Law360 (July 19, 2019, 7:51 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal judge granted the Commodity Futures Trading Commission a $2.9 million final judgment on Friday against an alleged fraudster who never appeared in the case or responded to the agency’s complaint. U.S. District Judge Keith P. Ellison ordered Kelvin Ramirez of Houston to pay more than $735,000 in restitution to victims of a scheme in which he allegedly used social media to solicit investors for commodity pools supposedly engaged in forex trading. The judge also ordered Ramirez to pay a $2.2 million civil monetary penalty as part of the final judgment entered against him in the enforcement action, filed earlier...

