Commerce Sets Final Duties On Steel Racks From China

Law360 (July 19, 2019, 5:19 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Commerce on Thursday finalized triple-digit tariff rates on steel racks imported from China after determining they had been sold at below-market prices in the U.S. or received unfair subsidies from the Chinese government. Exporters in China that were found to have sold the imported racks, which are typically used in warehouses and manufacturing facilities, for prices less than fair value were hit with rates ranging from 18.06% to 144.5%, while those that received government subsidies were handed rates from 1.50% to 102.23%. While the China-wide entity was given a rate of 144.50% in Commerce’s anti-dumping investigation, Nanjing...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS