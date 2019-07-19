Excela Surgical Center Doesn't Get Hospital's Tax Exemption

Law360 (July 19, 2019, 5:52 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania appeals court ruled Friday that an ambulatory surgical center owned by an Excela Health hospital in Westmoreland County did not qualify for an exemption from property taxes because it could not be considered a "hospital" in and of itself. The state's Commonwealth Court ruled 2-1 that Latrobe Area Hospital could not extend its status as a tax-exempt hospital under the General County Assessment Law to the surgical center, which had previously operated as a private business, simply by purchasing it. "We are not persuaded that a hospital's purchase of a separate business entity and its integration and control of...

