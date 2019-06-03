Qualcomm's Profitability No National Security Issue, FTC Says

Law360 (July 19, 2019, 5:37 PM EDT) -- The Federal Trade Commission has fired back against efforts by Qualcomm and the U.S. Department of Justice to pause a blockbuster antitrust ruling forcing the chipmaker to retool its business model, arguing that reining in Qualcomm’s anti-competitive conduct outweighs any vague national security concerns the pair alluded to. “If Qualcomm and the DOJ contend that any antitrust remedy that diminishes Qualcomm’s corporate profits constitutes an impermissible threat to national security, that argument is misplaced,” the commission told the Ninth Circuit on Thursday amid the early stages of Qualcomm’s appeal. “Congress determined, in enacting the Sherman Act, that competition furthers the public...

