UK's Regional REIT Lands $78M Through New Share Offering

Law360 (July 19, 2019, 4:37 PM EDT) -- U.K.-based Regional REIT said Friday it has raised £62.5 million ($78.2 million) through an offering of roughly 58.7 million shares, exceeding a £50 million target established at the end of June. Regional REIT Ltd. said in a filing with the London Stock Exchange that the offering is made up of roughly 58.7 million new shares at 106.5 pence per share. The real estate investment trust said it exceeded the £50 million target after offering an additional 11.3 million shares, bringing the total issued share capital to 431.5 million shares, each of which entitles the shareholder to one vote. "With a substantial...

