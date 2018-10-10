DOJ Tries To Push CVS-Aetna Deal Past Court Review

Law360, Washington (July 19, 2019, 10:01 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice on Friday urged a D.C. federal judge to sign off on its settlement clearing CVS' purchase of Aetna, trying to rein in the scope of the court's review but facing resistance from the bench during oral arguments. Court reviews of government merger settlements rarely attract much controversy, but U.S. District Judge Richard J. Leon has injected a new level scrutiny into his probe of the CVS-Aetna deal, hearing live witness testimony in early June, including from outside groups opposed to the merger. The judge kept the tension high at an oral argument hearing on Friday, saying...

