Recent IRS Notices Blow Favorable For Wind Projects

Law360 (July 19, 2019, 3:00 PM EDT) -- This summer, the Internal Revenue Service has issued two notices that are beneficial to the wind industry. One increases the value of production tax credits, or PTCs, and the other provides additional guidance about the rules for qualifying projects for the maximum level of PTCs. The first IRS notice, which applies to all wind projects — including those in their first 10 years of operations — increases the production tax credit for inflation from $24 per megawatt hour, or MWh, to $25 per MWh. The second IRS notice provides projects that have been delayed by certain U.S. Department of Defense national...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS