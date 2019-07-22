Insurance Broker Says Bupa 'Solicited Away' Biz Mid-Policy

Law360, London (July 22, 2019, 11:23 PM BST) -- A British insurance broker has accused international health care company Bupa Insurance of having "solicited" away a customer when it began working directly with a shared Libyan oil company client by offering a new contract while the policy the broker sold was still in place. General Insurance Brokers (UK) PLC said in documents filed with London's High Court, which became public last week, that it had placed medical insurance policies for its clients with Bupa Insurance Ltd. since the 1990s, so it was gobsmacked when the business partner agreed to the demands of Akakus Oil Operations AG to cancel a contract...

