Citizenship Test To Get 1st Facelift In 10 Years

Law360 (July 19, 2019, 8:10 PM EDT) -- U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services plans to revise the U.S. citizenship test for the first time since it was last updated in 2009, the agency announced on Friday. The revisions take aim at both the civics and English language parts of the naturalization test, which requires applicants to know the “fundamentals” of U.S. history and government as well as to be able to speak, read and write in “ordinary usage” of English, according to the Immigration and Nationality Act’s requirements. Any changes would affect hundreds of thousands of people each year. Last year, citizenship oaths hit a five-year high at 757,000...

