DC Circ. Affirms Corn Starch Co. Violated NLRB Rules

Law360 (July 19, 2019, 10:12 PM EDT) -- The D.C. Circuit Friday affirmed the National Labor Relations Board’s finding that a multinational corn starch manufacturing company committed a slew of labor violations at an Iowa corn processing plant by denigrating its union, dealing directly with employees, and threatening job losses. In a unanimous decision, the panel backed the NLRB’s findings that Ingredion Inc. violated the National Labor Relations Act and affirmed its directive to have its chief negotiator — or one of its executives in the presence of the negotiator — read off a list remedies for its wrongdoings in front of an assembly of workers. “The board’s broad...

