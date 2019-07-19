Jury Hits Besco With $5M Verdict In Oil-Drilling Patent Case

Law360 (July 19, 2019, 11:08 PM EDT) -- A Louisiana federal jury has slapped Besco Tubular with a $5 million verdict, finding the oil services company guilty of patent infringement, breach of contract, violating state consumer protection law, fraud, and trade secret appropriation in a suit brought by Spoked Manufacturing over a tool used in the oil and gas industry. The dispute centered on a “game-changer” for the industry: an elevator roller-insert system used in oil wells, according to equipment manufacturer Spoked and its managers, brothers Shane and Heath Triche. They claimed they invented and patented the proprietary tool, but then Besco rented, copied and used it to create its own...

