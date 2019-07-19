Fla. Firm Sues USAA Over 'Malicious' Malpractice Claims

Law360 (July 19, 2019, 7:32 PM EDT) -- There's a new front in the highly publicized fee dispute between North Miami-based insurance law firm Herssein Law Group and financial services company USAA, as Herssein sued USAA and its counsel Thursday, claiming they maliciously filed legal malpractice claims against him. Reuven Herssein and his firm filed suit in state court in Miami against USAA and its attorneys at Shutts & Bowen LLP, Day Pitney LLP, Richman Greer PA and Norton Rose Fulbright LLP, accusing them of improperly and maliciously filing a counterclaim for legal malpractice against him in Herssein's breach of contract and fraud suit against USAA. The counterclaims against...

